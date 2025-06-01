Insecurity: Police Seek Community Support To End Kidnapping In Ondo

Share

The Ondo State Police Command has appealed for the support of communities in Ose Local Government Area to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping and communal clashes plaguing the region.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, made the call during a meeting with community leaders in areas notorious for kidnapping, robbery, and communal violence.

He assured the communities that the command would intensify patrols across all areas within the local government.

Afolabi noted that motorcycles donated by the communities would be deployed to patrol remote areas inaccessible by vehicles, helping to strengthen security coverage in the region.

As part of efforts to safeguard lives and property, the police boss emphasized the need for community cooperation, particularly in providing timely and credible information.

“We cannot succeed without the cooperation of the people. Timely intelligence is crucial, and I assure you that all information shared with the police will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Afolabi also pledged to collaborate with local vigilantes and hunters, and to enhance synergy among security agencies, including the Nigerian Army.

It was agreed at the meeting that the leadership of local security groups, including vigilantes, would liaise with the Commissioner of Police to initiate the issuance of identity cards for their members.

This measure is intended to prevent impersonation and ensure proper coordination.

The Chairman of Ifon Local Government, Mr. Clement Ojo, described the stakeholders’ meeting as timely and strategic, praising the Commissioner’s Community Safety Partnership Initiative.

He noted that since assuming office as the 45th Commissioner of Police in the state, Afolabi has employed the initiative to address security challenges across different parts of Ondo.

Community leaders including Elder Batowa from Ikaro; High Chief Okon of Ijagba; Jimoh, youth leader of Ijagba; and Mr. Tokunbo Abayomi, raised several demands. They called for the establishment of police checkpoints at Molege Junction and Ute Junction, citing their vulnerability to frequent kidnapping incidents. They also requested police posts in some communities, an Area Command in Ifon, and the operationalization of the approved Divisional Police Station in Okeluse.

Additionally, the leaders urged the state government to expedite the installation of traditional rulers in communities currently without monarchs, stating that the absence of traditional leadership contributes significantly to insecurity and lack of cohesion.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Afolabi said the initiative was borne out of a need to rebuild the strained relationship between the police and the public.

“We discovered that the mutual relationship between the police and the people is at its lowest ebb. This meeting was organized to rebuild mutual trust. With the frank discussions we’ve had today, I am confident that trust will improve,” he said.

Responding to specific community concerns, the Commissioner revealed that he had directed the arrest of those responsible for burning WAEC examination papers, condemning the act as an attack on the future of students writing Chemistry and Literature exams.

He also disclosed that community members had pledged to assist the police in unraveling the killing of the late Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adegoke Adenusi.

Share