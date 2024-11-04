Insecurity: Police Rescue 23 Victims In Niger

Share

…As kidnappers kill driver

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman on Monday confirmed that twenty three persons who were abducted by kidnappers at various locations within the state have been rescued unhurt.

The Commissioner of Police in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, however, said that a driver of one of the vehicles was shot dead by the kidnappers.

According to him, “At about 06:30hours on Friday, information was received that on same date at about 0230hrs, some passengers who were on transit in a Toyota Bus vehicle with Reg. No. LG 08 DGS from Sokoto State heading to Bayelsa State were attacked by suspected kidnappers at Gidan-Kwakwa along Tegina-Zungeru road and abducted nineteen persons into the forest.

Immediately the information was received, joint security tactical team mobilized and trailed the suspected kidnappers, and as a result of the sustained pressure, twelve victims were abandoned by the hoodlums and they were rescued on Saturday at about 0642hrs along Pangugari forest in Rafi LGA.”

He added that, as the rescue operation was intensified, fortunately at about 2100hrs of the same date, the remaining seven victims were also rescued unhurt within the forest making a total of nineteen victims rescued.

Similarly, he said on Sunday at about 0600hrs, it was also reported that on the same date at about 0130hrs, suspected kidnappers attacked a vehicle with Reg. No. LND 863 YF from Yauri in Kebbi State heading to Asaba Delta State.

Accordingly, he said “the attack occurred at a point between Kwana-Barau and Kundu village, and five persons were reportedly abducted, unfortunately, one Emeka, the driver was shot dead.

“The joint security tactical team responded and combed the forest, and in the process, four victims were rescued unhurt within Kattako forest, Rafi LGA”.

While disclosing that effort is being intensified to rescue the remaining one victim in captivity as the rescue operation continues, the CP said the victims were taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention and they were released to return to Sokoto State on 03/11/2024.

The Commissioner of Police further commended the joint security tactical team for the rescue operation and assured members of the public that operational measures are being put in place to avoid reoccurrence.

He also enjoined members of the public and travellers to be more security conscious and to avoid night journey for safety of lives and property, as the kidnapping incidents occurred at late night period.

