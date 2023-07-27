Insecurity: Police Repositioning Technical Intelligence–AIG Zone 7

As part of plans to end insecurity across the country, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7, Adebowale Williams, has said the police are repositioning their technical intelligence for proactive policing, to curb kidnapping, insurgency and other crimes. He disclosed this during his visit to Niger State.

Williams said: “I can assure you that there is improvement in response time, intelligence and prompt visibility policing.” The AIG commended the Commissioner of Police Ogundele Ayodeji for his leadership style and the recent breakthrough. He also thanked Governor Umar Bago for the vehicles donated to the police.

Ayodeji appreciated the AIG’s visit for his share of wisdom, knowledge and experience through his lecture.