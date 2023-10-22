Insecurity: Police Orders Water-Tight Security In Benue Over Planned Protest

…Directs Area Commanders, DPOs to be on red alert

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday slammed water-tight security in the state following a plot by a group of persons to stage a protest in Makurdi.

This is coming barely three days after some dreaded armed robbers launched a broad-day robbery on four commercial banks in the Otukpo local government area of the state killing a DPO in the area, CSP. John Adikwu, and many other innocent persons.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP. Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka, who gave the order, directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to tighten up security in their areas of responsibility and resist any efforts of protesters to encourage breach of peace.

Onyeka said in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Anene Sewuese Catherine, a Superintendent of Police that ‘a protest at this time will avail hoodlums and other criminal-minded persons an opportunity to cause mayhem.

He described the planned protest “as a plan to sabotage efforts of the police to manage the fragile security situation that is currently being handled”.

The CP warned intending protesters to refrain from such actions as the environment is not conducive for a protest.

“Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to tighten up security in their areas of responsibility and resist any efforts of protesters to encourage breach of peace.

“Stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders and parents are advised to warn their children/wards to desist from any form of protest at this sensitive time”.

CP Onyeka assured people of the state of his commitment to fight crime and enjoined them to provide useful and timely information to the police for necessary action.