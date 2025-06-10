Insecurity: Police Operatives Kill 7 Kidnap Suspects, Recover Arms –DHQ

Share

The Lagos State PDP Spokesman, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, has dumped the main opposition party in the state for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Amode, along with other PDP chieftains ,announced his defection at a news conference yesterday in Ikeja.

Speaking, Amode said he and other defectors were motivated and inspired by the visionary leadership of the 2023 State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), who had earlier moved to APC.

Amode said: “It is with great honour and a profound sense of responsibility that we stand before you today to announce a pivotal decision; one that marks a significant turning point not just for us as individuals, but for many committed political stakeholders who have journeyed with us over the years.

“Today, we have decided to collapse the entire PDP structure in Lagos State, from ward to the state level , to allign with His Excellency Jandor to decamp en masse to the APC.

“The PDP, both at the national and state level, has lost its way. The party has deviated from the founding ideals that once made it the largest and most respected political platform in Africa.

“Today, its future is riddled with tension and uncertainty.The PDP is in a coma and may not survive unless urgent measures are taken.”

