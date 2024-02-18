Insecurity: Police Neutralise Notorious Bandit, Mai Dubu-Dubu In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command, under the able leadership of CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, has successfully neutralised one suspected bandit and recovered of AK47 rifle.

In a statement titled, “Arrest of Suspected Kidnappers and Recovery of Arms and Ammunition,” the command said five Suspects were arrested with three AK47s and 99 Rounds of Live Ammunition on their way to Tambuwal on a kidnap mission.

Further Investigation revealed that One Notorious King Pin Named Bello Hantsi AKA Mai Dubu-Dubu of Tungar Rana Village via Sabon Birni in Kware LGA happened to be their leader and supplier of Arms and Ammunition.

On Sunday, the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in conjunction with DPO Kware Division and his men mobilized in search of the Suspect, on sighting the team and sensing danger at a nearby bush, he fired a shot to escape arrest and a quick response from the team neutralized him others flew with Bullets wounds.

In the course of scanning the scene, the body of one suspected bandit as well as one Ak47 rifle with 21 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the scene.

ASP Ahmad Rufai, the Sokoto Police command spoke person said the Sokoto Commissioner of Police commended the officers’ outstanding display of bravery, dedication, and professionalism.

He urges the good people of Sokoto State to continue to avail the command and other security agencies in the state with timely information on suspected criminal activity to enable the command and other security agencies to take swift and decisive action against any recalcitrant criminal in the state.

He further reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and property of the good people of the state under his stewardship.