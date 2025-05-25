Insecurity: Police IG Launches Safe School Initiative In Benue

Share

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has launched the Safe School Initiative in Benue State.

The event, held in Makurdi, also saw the inauguration of the Command’s School Protection Squad (CSPS).

The Police Chief explained that the program stems from his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of students and educational institutions.

Represented by AIG Zone 4, Mr. Zacharia Achinyan, the IG emphasized the importance of collaboration between educational authorities, community leaders, the police, and other security agencies to safeguard schools.

“The Safe School Initiative aims to foster a culture of safety for our students, teachers, staff, and communities at large. Schools are not only centers of knowledge but also nurture future leaders. Their security determines the security of our future, and they must be protected against all possible threats.

“In line with this, I have directed all Commissioners of Police within the Zone to engage stakeholders in meetings to ensure school safety,” he said.

Mr. Egbetokun added that modern technology and intelligence-led policing would be employed to maintain a proactive security presence around schools.

He urged schools, parents, and communities to cooperate closely with law enforcement as they champion the safety and wellbeing of all children.

In his welcome remarks, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emenari Ifeanyi, highlighted the forum’s theme: “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities.”

Mr. Ifeanyi noted that the event was timely given the security challenges in Benue, including cultism, robbery, kidnapping, child trafficking, and recent attacks, which the command is addressing.

“Benue State has many schools, and we must not allow criminals to exploit any situation to harm our children. Our children are our future and must be protected,” he stressed.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Deborah Aber, assured that the state is committed to providing a safe learning environment.

He highlighted recent efforts such as launching special security operations, distributing motorcycles and vehicles to support security agencies, and constructing a State Schools Response Centre for coordinating emergencies.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Police, School Protection Squad (SPS) Force Headquarters, Mr. Abayomi Shogunle, revealed that the force has introduced a 24/7 functional emergency center dedicated to responding to school emergencies.

Mr. Shogunle explained that the SPS program aims to protect schools, learners, teachers, and non-teaching staff nationwide from attacks.

He noted the initiative is designed to reduce the number of out-of-school children and improve Nigeria’s ranking in the human capital index over time.

“The right to education is central to social and economic progress, and investing in education is investing in human capital development,” he said.

The National Coordinator on Financing the Safe School Program, Halima Iliya, said the exercise aims to close security gaps in and around schools and host communities, as well as address the near absence of rapid response infrastructure.

She emphasized strengthening security awareness among school administrators and other key stakeholders.

Ms. Iliya added that the program adopts a multi-level, whole-society approach to provide responsive security coverage for host communities, schools, and other learning places.

