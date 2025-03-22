Insecurity: Police Hold Stakeholders’ Meeting In Plateau

Share

The Plateau State Police Command convened a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday to address contemporary security challenges in the State, particularly ahead of the upcoming Easter and Sallah celebrations.

The meeting, themed “Bringing Workable Solutions to Contemporary Security Issues on the Plateau,” focused on tackling various security threats, including illegal mining, farmer-herder conflicts, inter-communal disputes, and other issues that could undermine the State’s current peaceful atmosphere.

While addressing the gathering, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Emmanuel Adesina, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in tackling security challenges.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Plateau State Police Command to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that proactive policing would be crucial in maintaining peace.

Adesina assured attendees of the police command’s dedication to sustaining law and order across the State.

He noted further the need for continuous cooperation from all sectors of society to ensure a secure environment, particularly as the State prepares for the busy festive season.

Representing Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the Permanent Secretary on Security, Wycliffe Biwet, explained the vital role of community engagement in enhancing security measures.

He reiterated the State government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of Plateau residents and assured stakeholders that ongoing efforts would ensure safety during the upcoming celebrations and beyond.

The meeting was attended by dignitaries such as Joyce Ramnap, the Commissioner for Information; Musa Ashoms, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports; and the Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

Other notable attendees included top security officials such as Fulosho Onyilola, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, and Air Commodore B.R. Amuda, the Commander of 551 NAF Station.

Traditional and religious leaders, as well as representatives from civil society organizations, youth groups, and market unions, were also present.

Saturday Telegraph reports that discussions centred on pressing security concerns in Plateau State, with participants suggesting strategies for resolving conflicts and ensuring a peaceful environment during the forthcoming festive and farming seasons.

The meeting served as an essential platform for fostering collaboration between the government, security agencies, and local communities in the collective interest of maintaining law and order across the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

