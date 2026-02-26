Insecurity: Police Crack Down On Criminals, Arrest 27 Suspects In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has conducted an intelligence-led raid, arresting 27 suspects in various parts of the state. The operation is aimed to restore normalcy and prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the current situation.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, warned that the Police will not hesitate to deal with anyone planning to foment trouble. “The Plateau Police Chief has deployed operational and intelligence assets to various locations to ensure law and order are maintained, and the public is assured of a safe and secure environment,” the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo said.

According to him, “Dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from the suspects. Profiling and further investigations are ongoing to bring perpetrators to justice. The Police Chief appealed to the public to cooperate by providing timely and accurate information. “See something, say something,” he urged.