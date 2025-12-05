Insecurity: Police Arrests Three Suspected Bandit Financiers

…Recovers Rustled Cattle in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspected bandit financiers in Tangaza Local Government Area and recovered stolen cattle.

On December 3, 2025, the command’s anti-kidnapping Unit conducted a targeted operation, acting on credible intelligence, and apprehended Ruwa Ginyo, the Fulani Head of Gidan-Madi, and two accomplices.

The suspects allegedly functioned as brokers and financiers for a notorious bandit group, receiving rustled cattle, facilitating their sale, and remitting proceeds to the armed elements.

Four rustled cows were recovered from the suspects as they attempted to sell them. The suspects have confessed to the crime, and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation on the same day, a Strike Force team from the Sokoto State Police Command conducted a targeted investigation in Zamfara State, arresting several individuals suspected of theft and receipt of stolen property. Two suspected stolen motorcycles were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, commended the operatives for their exceptional work and vigilance.

He stated that the command will intensify its efforts to crush both the funding and logistical chains of crime.

The Sokoto State Command urges citizens to continue providing timely and credible information, exercising due diligence when dealing in livestock, motorcycles, and other valuables, and demanding verifiable proof of ownership.