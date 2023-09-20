Insecurity: Police Apprehend 124 Suspects In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reported the apprehension of 124 suspects involved in different criminal activities throughout the territory.

Speaking on the development with journalists on Wednesday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, said that the arrest carried out within a 48-hour period was a response to the activities of these suspects in locations identified as problem areas by the police.

The PPRO mentioned that once investigations are completed, the suspects will be brought to court. She emphasized that individuals found innocent during the process will be released.

According to her, some of the suspects were arrested for possessing illegal substances.

She said, “The 124 suspects were arrested at different venues and at different intervals. They have been screened, and the ones found guilty of any crime would be charged to court accordingly while the innocent would be freed.

“Some of them are sometimes found in places marked as black spots by the police at odd hours, while some go about with illegal substances which law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have or possess”.