Insecurity: PDP Condemns Banditry Attacks In Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter, has condemned the recent bandit attacks in Shagari Local Government Area, which have left many people dead, several others abducted, and several injured.

New Telegraph recalls that hundreds of residents have been displaced, with many seeking refuge in nearby towns.

The affected villages include Aske Dodo, Tungar Barke, Jandutse, Lungu, Tungar-Doruwa, Zango, Yan Yandu, Tungar Na’anza, and Ila.

The Sokoto PDP strongly condemns these attacks and demands that the state government take immediate action.

The PDP also calls on the Sokoto State Government and relevant agencies to enhance security by deploying adequate security personnel to protect lives and property, provide relief assistance to displaced persons and affected communities.

In a statement signed by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the party urged the state government to channel the huge resources it spends on rebuilding roundabouts and erecting fences toward tackling insecurity in the state.

The PDP further calls for a thorough investigation into the attacks and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The Sokoto PDP expresses solidarity with the affected communities and calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in condemning these senseless attacks.

The party prays for the safe release of the abducted persons and the restoration of peace in the region.