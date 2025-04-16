Insecurity: PDP Calls For State Of Emergency In Ondo

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to tackle insecurity ravaging parts of the state instead of paying attention to frivolities.

Alternatively, the party asked President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency to prevent the incessant killing of farmers and kidnapping for ransom in – nocent citizens going about their lawful businesses.

The opposition party, in a statement titled “Be Proactive to Your Duty” and signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Leye Igbagbo, said residents of the state are afraid to go about their lawful business because of insecurity.

The PDP expressed regret for the ceaseless killings of hapless residents of the state for “lawfully engaging in their daily activities needed to bring food to their tables”.

Igbagbo in his statement said: “The party cannot in all honesty, find reasons why such assailants could operate without any form of resistance in a state where there is a valid government in place and which constitutional duty as enshrined in Section 14(2)b of the 1999 constitution as amended, is to secure and protect lives and property of its citizens.

“It is heart-wrenching to note that in less than one month, about 50 persons have been gruesomely massacred in various settlements within the State and sadly, no arrest or prosecution has been made since then.”

