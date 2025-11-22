Insecurity: Pass State Police Bill, Ondo APC Tells Nat’l Assembly

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has expressed deep concern over the heightened security challenges confronting Nigeria, urging the National Assembly to pass the police bill into law.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro, said the party is disturbed about the persistent rural banditry, violent herdsmen attacks, kidnapping, and urban criminal activities, as well as the growing infiltration of extremist groups across national borders.

Otaloro said the country is experiencing a new and dangerous phase of insecurity that demands urgent and innovative solutions.

While commending the Federal Government of Nigeria for its intensified efforts in combating these threats, including the enhanced deployment of security personnel, acquisition of modern hardware, improved intelligence operations, and stronger cooperation with state governments, this reflects a renewed commitment to national safety.

He said these efforts have yielded notable progress in stabilising several flashpoints and restoring hope to affected communities.

However, the APC spokesman said it is increasingly clear that the Nigeria Police Force, despite its dedication and sacrifices, cannot fully secure every community across the federation without structured support from state-level policing systems.

Otaloro said the ongoing debates across the federation and in the National Assembly on the creation of State Police showed that the nation has reached a consensus point, stating that Nigeria needs a multi-layered policing framework to respond to today’s realities.

According to him, “This position is one long championed by late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, former Governor of Ondo State, whose strong advocacy for decentralised policing laid the groundwork for a new security paradigm.”

He said, “He foresaw the dangers of unchecked banditry, cross-border terrorism, and widespread attacks on farmlands at a time when many underestimated the severity of these threats. Akeredolu’s response was the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, a regional security network designed to complement federal security agencies.

“Despite stiff resistance from the Federal Government at the time, including legal obstacles from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, he stood firmly on constitutional principles. His determination ensured that Amotekun did not die at inception but became a model for effective community policing across the Southwest.”

Otaloro said, “The APC Ondo State also commends Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who, as Deputy Governor, was deeply involved in the strategy sessions, legal consultations, and operational planning that birthed Amotekun.

His first-hand knowledge of the security architecture has enabled him, upon assuming office, to strengthen and modernise the corps through enhanced training and retraining programmes and improved operational equipment and logistics.

He said the intervention has also

expanded intelligence-gathering capacity, better welfare packages for operatives, and closer collaboration with federal security agencies.

Otaloro said, “These interventions have earned Amotekun national praise for discipline, professionalism, and measurable results. Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated that a committed state leader can elevate community policing to match evolving security threats, thus preserving and expanding the legacy of his predecessor.

‘In view of the present security realities and the ongoing debate across the country on the creation of State Police, the APC Ondo State calls on National Assembly lawmakers to speed up deliberations and pass a comprehensive bill allowing states to create and manage their own police structures.

“We further propose that this legislation be named the “Akeredolu State Police Bill”, in honour of a man who championed this cause long before it became a national priority. His courage, constitutional clarity, and unwavering stand on decentralised policing have shaped the nation’s current security discourse.”

The bill, if passed into law, he said, would empower states to train and manage policing units suited to their local needs, reduce the operational burden on the Nigeria Police Force, strengthen the local intelligence network, limit banditry, herder attacks, kidnapping, and communal clashes, and enable the Federal Government to focus more effectively on counterterrorism and border security

The APC urged the National Assembly to rise above political differences, partisan calculations, and ethnic jingoism, and unite behind this patriotic legislation, saying this is a moment for national leadership, not division.

He said, “Nigeria’s security future depends on bold reforms that combine federal capacity with state-level responsiveness. The success of Amotekun—pioneered by Akeredolu and sustained by Aiyedatiwa—has already shown that state-backed community policing works and is indispensable.

“Passing the proposed State Police Bill, named in honour of a leader who saw tomorrow, will strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and secure the nation for generations to come.”