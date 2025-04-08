Insecurity: Our Reform Agenda Underway – IGP

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured of strategic reform initiatives geared towards enhancing national security and public safety.

Top on the agenda, according to the police chief, is respect for human rights, capacity building, as well as modernisation of operational tools.

The IGP gave the indication, yesterday, at the maiden National Police Day, held in Abuja. He said: “We have initiated strategic policies and programmes focused on capacity building, ethics and at titudinal reorientation, modernisation of operational tools, and enhanced transparency and accountability.

"Our reform agenda is well underway. We have initiated strategic policies and programmes focused on capacity building, ethics and attitudinal reorientation, modernisation of operational tools, and enhanced transparency and accountability.

"We are embracing technology, intelligence-led policing, and community engagement as cornerstones of our service delivery model.

“Let us recommit to the highest standards of conduct, respect for human rights, and people-centred policing. We are the guardians of peace and protectors of the realm; our service must continue to reflect professionalism, honour, and integrity.

“Our goal is clear; to build a Police Force that commands trust, delivers justice, and reflects the democratic ideals of our nation.”

Meanwhile, Egbe tokun acknowledged the Federal Government’s ongoing support towards repositioning the Nigeria Police Force, saying: “investments in training, modern equipment, and institutional reform are significantly improving our operational capacity.”

