Insecurity: Our People Live In Fear – Cleric

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, and the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in his Episcopal.

He said the people in Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas are living in constant fear of being killed or abducted.

Speaking on the escalation of terrorist activities in those two local government areas in Niger state, Bishop Bulus explained that insecurity has already hurt education, agriculture, and community life.

According to him, “our people are living in constant fear and anguish. Hopelessness has become the daily reality in Agwara and Borgu local government areas of Niger State, as banditry and violent attacks have continued to cripple education, agriculture, and community life.

“These terrorists now move freely without challenge. Presently, the rule of law no longer functions in North Borgu. They roam about freely, both by day and night, without being challenged.

“As I am talking to you, these terrorists are gradually turning the oncepeaceful Borgu emirate intoa ‘terrorists’ emirate’ by killing the people, forcing many to flee, and coercing some into becoming informants”.

He lamented that the insecurity and killings have reached an unbearable level, leaving the people in constant fear and anguish, thereby making them lose hope.

While insisting that the right to safety, education, and livelihood must be restored to the people, Bishop Yohanna said, “the people of Agwarra deserve to live without fear. Our children deserve a secure future, including the right to quality education.

Families need to be able to farm their lands without fear of attack and sleep peacefully in their homes at night instead of hiding in the bush.

“The situation is more than a local security challenge. This is not just a local crisis, it is a humanitarian emergency that demands immediate and decisive action from the highest levels of government”.

He further noted that, as a people, they are deeply troubled by the loss of innocent lives in their communities, adding that “our people are gradually losing hope in the ability of leadership to protect them”.