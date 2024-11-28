Insecurity: Our Engagement With Security Agencies Yielding Results – Abia Govt

Share

The Abia State government has assured the people of the state that its engagement with security agencies to provide adequate security especially during the yuletide is yielding positive results.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Commander McDonald Ubah (rtd), who spoke on the government’s commitment to security of lives and property in the state, reiterated that the government would not yield any part of the state to criminals.

Reacting to the recent killing of soldiers in Umuhia, the state capital, and the spike in criminal activities in the state, the Commissioner said: “As a responsible government, the administration will continue to take the security of lives and property of the people of Abia State seriously.

“As the yuletide approaches, the state government wishes to reassure the people of Abia State that the government will stop at nothing to ensure that lives and property of the people are protected.

The state government will not yield any part of the state to criminals.” According to Kanu, the Nigeria Army recently launched a security operation codenamed ‘Udoka’ to ensure peace and protection of lives and property during the yuletide and even beyond.

