Insecurity: Otti Assures Security Agencies Of Maximum Support

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has restated his administration’s commitment to securing all parts of Abia State with assurance to the newly deployed heads of security agencies of maximum support for improved security in all parts of the State.

Governor Otti who gave the assurance during the official send-forth ceremony of some service commanders who served the State emphasized the pivotal role of security to the economic growth and development of the state.

He said: “If there is insecurity, you cannot improve economic activities and if economic activities are not improved, then insecurity will continue to heighten.”

According to him, “The economic activities will give rise to demand, and the demand will give rise to supply and supply will give rise to production. When production is on the increase employment will be generated”.

Governor Otti attributed the successes recorded in securing the state, especially in the Leru, Lokpanta, and Lekwesi areas of Umunneochi LGA, to the dedication and service of security agencies across the state.

The Governor thanked the outgoing service commanders for working with his government as a team which led to the successes recorded by the “Operation Crush Initiative” and other security formations and wished them well in their new places of assignment.

Governor Otti while welcoming the new service commanders to the State, charged them to strive to surpass the achievements of their predecessors in deepening security in all parts of the state.

Also speaking, a former Military Administrator of Old Imo State, General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd) while congratulating the service Commanders on their redeployment to the state, charged them to give their best in support of the efforts of Governor Alex Otti in achieving maximum security for the state.

New Telegraph reports that the new Service Commanders are; Brigadier General O.O Diya Commanding 14 Brigade Ohafia, Salamis Ajege Department of State Security, CIS Alphonsus Ndupu (Immigration) and Mr Usman Ishaq Alfadarai, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.