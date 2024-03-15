Insecurity: Osun Monarch Tells FG To Equip Police

A prominent traditional ruler, Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Oba (Dr) Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has called on the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to properly equip the Nigeria Police to put it in proper position as a way of fighting insecurity in the country.

Oba Oyelude made the call while chatting with members of Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, in his palace in Kuta, Ayedire Local Government area of Osun state.

Olowu noted that the people behind the insecurity of the country are operating with very sophisticated weapons hence, the need for the police to be properly armed with equally or more superior weapons to enable them to squarely face the undesirable elements.

The traditional ruler also advocated improved welfare packages for officers and men of the Nigerian Police, saying, “I call on the government to improve the welfare of all security agencies, equip them well so they can be well motivated to carry out their duties”.

Oba Oyelude used the medium to commend the entire security forces of the country for their untiring efforts in the fight against insecurity and therefore urges Nigerians to continue to pray for the police and other security agencies so that Nigeria can overcome the security challenges that have bedevilled the nation.

“Nigeria needs to reduce focus on the military for a solution, the military is doing the job not their constitutional role, we should rather call on the Federal government to equip the police more to do their statutory responsibility.

“The Constitutional mandate for our military is the protection of territorial borders, wherever there are external forces, our military should be called but now they are stretched.

“And the police that is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining internal security lack proper funding, they lack manpower, they lack the required equipment.

“The Intelligence is not shot supply in Nigeria DSS is there supply intelligence. We are not in a shot of intelligence but those who will turn the intelligence into actions. Many intelligence without action will just be wasted when there is no manpower to get there or there is no logistics to process the intelligence supply.

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta further admonished the Yoruba sons and daughters going for foreign religions not to abandon the culture and traditions of their forefathers.

Oba Oyelude however admonished the people to always be vigilant, watch and pray for the security and unity of the country.