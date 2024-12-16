Insecurity: Ortom Sues For Calm, Support Gov Alia

Share

The immediate-past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has sued for calm and support for Governor Hyacinth Alia in his bid to bring about meaningful development to the state.

Chief Ortom while responding to a barrage of reactions and debates in some sections of the media following the launch of the State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG), also known as “Anyam Nyor,” a security outfit by Governor Hyacinth Alia where many of the reactions suggested that the present administration merely renamed the Community Volunteer Guards which is a legacy of his administration.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, Chief Ortom appealed to the people of the state to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance.

“It is natural to have differing opinions on governance and the direction of the state, but I implore those with strong views on the matter to remember that government is not a static entity; it is rather a dynamic and evolving system.

“The State Executive Council, in collaboration with the House of Assembly, has the constitutional power to make laws and amend existing ones to address development issues at any given period.

“I am appealing to the people of the state to support Governor Alia in his leadership journey and pray for the success of the present administration, as it will ultimately be for the benefit of everyone including myself”.

Chief Ortom said during his two terms in office as governor, he dedicated himself to serving the people of the state to the best of his ability, guided by a deep commitment to the collective welfare and the protection of the land, saying he has no regrets about his commitment and the sacrifices he made to defend Benue people against oppression and external interests.

“My actions were always motivated by a desire to uplift our people, secure our God-given land and ensure a bright future for generations to come. The establishment of the Community Volunteer Guards, Livestock Guards and the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law were results of our pact with the people to always be on their side, as God Almighty was directing me”.

Chief Ortom pointed out that the circumstances and economic realities during his administration differ from those of Governor Alia’s time, stressing that “each leader faces unique challenges, and it is vital that the people respect this fact and engage in constructive dialogue at all times”.

He encouraged all Benue people to refrain from hostility and divisive commentaries that would heat up the polity, and enjoined the people to desist from casting aspersions on traditional rulers in the state, emphasizing that the Royal Fathers deserve respect as custodians of the cultural heritage of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"