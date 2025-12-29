Insecurity: OPS Commends US’ Strike On Terrorists Camp

…says action’ll reset investment drive

and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), while reacting to the strike, told New Telegraph that they were elated that the US G has heeded calls by the FG for assistance to overcome Nigeria’s security challenges.

A former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, explained that the air strike came at the right time and would ensure positive outcome for the nation’s security architecture and business environment. Ruwase stated that no country could experience growth in its economy under insecurity as it drives away potential investors.

According to him, Nigeria has had her fair share with insecurity and it has caused huge consequences on economy and businesses. He said: “As a private sector in the country, the US bombing is a welcome development in all ramifications.

We are happy and excited with it, and, we hope the bombings will be positive for our business environment, economy and spur renewed foreign investors confidence in our economy in the long run.

Because, this insecurity has caused us more harm than good in everything. We have been telling government to seek foreign assistance to curb insecurity.”

On his part, the DirectorGeneral of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir stated that the attack became necessary and apt for Nigeria to instill investor confidence in the countrys business environment.

Ajayi-Kadir stated that investors needed a safe environment to operate their businesses and monitor their investments progress, adding that having a safe economy and environment was not negotiable at this period.

He stressed: We must leverage drones and artificial intelligence for surveillance, biometric identification for border security and data analytics to predict crime patterns. But technology alone is not a silver bullet.

It must be a part of a disciplined, cyclic innovation management process from ideation and identification to prototyping, implementation and evaluation that becomes routine within our security organizations, structural and human capital reforms for effectiveness in a nation “A nation’s structural and human capital must be dynamic.

Therefore, for innovation to thrive, we must look beyond technology to our structures and our people, a region centralized bureaucracy, as outlined in the 1999 constitution, which places security exclusively in the hands of the Federal Government severely curtails the flexible and creative processes vital for security administration.”