Insecurity: Operatives Rescue 11 Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

Security operatives have rescued eleven victims kidnapped by bandits from Kaibaba village in Turba Ward, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The victims, which include seven women, three babies, and a male teenager, were rescued from a forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They were received by the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, who commended the operatives for their successful mission.

Gobir reiterated the state government’s commitment to tackling insecurity, noting that the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu considers security a top priority.

He emphasized that the governor has consistently responded swiftly to all security-related matters brought to his attention.

As part of the government’s support, Gobir announced the donation of ₦100,000, a bag of millet, and a bag of maize to each of the eleven rescued victims.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Sherifu Abubakar Kamarawa, expressed appreciation to the state government for the assistance, describing the gesture as a clear demonstration of its concern for the security and welfare of the people.