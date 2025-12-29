New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: Operatives Neutralizes…

Insecurity: Operatives Neutralizes Two Lakurawa Bandits In Sokoto

The Nigerian military has successfully eliminated two Lakurawa terrorists in an operation in Bugawa village, Tangaza local government area.

According to reports, the terrorists were caught off guard while taking TikTok videos.

It could be recalled that Sokoto State have confirmed that the US Military had carried out an offensive against some Lakurawa bandit enclaves in Tangaza local government area last Thursday night.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Tangaza shares borders with the Niger Republic is among the areas witnessing a series of terrorist attacks in the state.

Residents of Tangaza local government area in Sokoto State say they witnessed Lakurawa fighters fleeing the scene on motorbikes after the US airstrike in the Bauni forest.

They described the intense panic that gripped the area when the bomb exploded.

Meanwhile, local sources close to the matter confirm that Kachalla Bello Turji and some of his fighters are planning to flee Nigeria following the recent US airstrikes.

It is believed that the notorious bandit leader is set to escape to the Republic of Niger.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Zulum Presents, N890bn As 2026 Budget To Borno Assembly
Read Next

Otu Flags Off 20th Carnival Calabar, Says C’River Has Dréam Of Donald Duke