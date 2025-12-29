Insecurity: Operatives Neutralizes Two Lakurawa Bandits In Sokoto

The Nigerian military has successfully eliminated two Lakurawa terrorists in an operation in Bugawa village, Tangaza local government area.

According to reports, the terrorists were caught off guard while taking TikTok videos.

It could be recalled that Sokoto State have confirmed that the US Military had carried out an offensive against some Lakurawa bandit enclaves in Tangaza local government area last Thursday night.

Tangaza shares borders with the Niger Republic is among the areas witnessing a series of terrorist attacks in the state.

Residents of Tangaza local government area in Sokoto State say they witnessed Lakurawa fighters fleeing the scene on motorbikes after the US airstrike in the Bauni forest.

They described the intense panic that gripped the area when the bomb exploded.

Meanwhile, local sources close to the matter confirm that Kachalla Bello Turji and some of his fighters are planning to flee Nigeria following the recent US airstrikes.

It is believed that the notorious bandit leader is set to escape to the Republic of Niger.