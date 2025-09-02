Insecurity: ONSA Didn’t Pay Bandits Ransom, Ribadu Tells El-Rufai

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dismissed allegations by Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, that the agency coordinates ransom payments and incentives to bandits. In an interview on Sunday, el-Rufai alleged that the federal government is paying bandits to dissuade them from killing Nigerians.

He criticised what he described as a misguided “non-kinetic” approach to insecurity, alleging that officials are paying and feeding bandits rather than eliminating them.

He added: “What I will not do is to pay bandits, give them a monthly allowance or send food to them. Nonkinetic is nonsense. We are empowering bandits. That’s what is going on,” el-Rufai said. “It’s a national policy… many states are objecting to it. But that is the policy now. “My position has always been that the only repentant bandit is a dead one.

“Let’s wipe them out, bomb them, reduce them to nothing. And then the five percent that still want to be rehabilitated can be rehabilitated.”

In a statement signed by Zakari Mijinyawa, ONSA’s head of strategic communications, the office described the claim as baseless and false, noting that neither the agency nor any government arm has engaged in ransom payments or inducements to criminals. “On the contrary, we have consistently warned Nigerians against paying ransom,” the statement said, adding that el-Rufai’s allegations contradict verifiable facts on the ground.”