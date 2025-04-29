Insecurity: Ondo Police Train 200 Officers On Intelligence Gathering

Share

No fewer than 200 police officers drawn from divisional police stations across Ondo State have commenced a three-day training programme on intelligence gathering, aimed at tackling insecurity in the State.

Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, said the command under his leadership is focused on enhancing intelligence-led policing to confront security challenges across all 18 local government areas.

Speaking at the opening of the training themed “Basic Intelligence Course,” Afolabi stressed that intelligence gathering and firmness are essential tools for proactive and effective security management.

The police boss noted that the training would better equip participants to bridge existing gaps, rebuild public trust, and strengthen the overall security framework of the State.

“Intelligence gathering is a critical component of successful policing. Unfortunately, it has been a neglected aspect for too long,” Afolabi said.

Recalling his time as Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of intelligence in Lagos, Afolabi said the experience underscored the importance of a holistic approach to intelligence gathering, a commitment that aligns with the agenda of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

He added, “Just two weeks ago, the IGP was in Ilorin to revamp the intelligence school. His agenda prioritizes capacity building, because professionalism cannot thrive without training. That has been my focus since I assumed office here.”

Afolabi emphasized that in an increasingly complex security environment, timely and accurate intelligence is indispensable for crime prevention, public safety, and community trust.

“You may not see the effects immediately because training has long-term impact, but we are laying a solid foundation to address today’s security challenges. When I conducted a system analysis upon arrival, I discovered that intelligence gathering was practically nonexistent,” he revealed.

He explained that the training would address spontaneous crimes such as kidnapping, murder, arson, cultism, and other forms of violent criminality.

“Our resource persons will train you on how to write intelligence reports. Every morning, you’ll be required to submit intelligence updates to a dedicated number. This will enable us to pinpoint emerging threats and take appropriate actions,” Afolabi stated.

Also speaking, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olayinka Ayanlade, reiterated that intelligence gathering remains the cornerstone of effective policing, forming the bedrock of operational success and law enforcement strategies.

