Insecurity: Ondo Monarch Begs Tinubu To Intervene

Share

Ondo State traditional ruler Oba Segun Akinyomi yesterday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to help tackle security challenges facing his domain and other parts of the state.

The Amapetu of Mahin also demanded an amendment to the 1999 Constitution to give roles to traditional rulers. The Ilaje Council of Oba chairman urged Tinubu to use his power to tackle terrorism.

Speaking during the celebrations of the annual “Ere” traditional festival, in Ode-Mahin, the monarch expressed concern over the security issues in some parts of the country.

Oba Akinyomi,who said Mahinland is open to Investors, said the area is endowed with lots of natural and mineral resources.

The monarch lauded Tinubu for the gradual implementation of his Renewed Hope Agenda for the betterment of the country.

Share