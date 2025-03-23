Insecurity: Ondo Govt Establishes Joint Security Task Force

Share

The Ondo State Government has set up a joint security patrol team comprising security agencies and paramilitary forces to curb the rising incidents of kidnappings and killings of Farmers and Travelers across the State.

According to the Commander of the State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), Adetunji Adeleye, the team includes the Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Army, and Amotekun Corps.

Speaking during the parade of 32 suspected criminals arrested within one week, Adeleye said the joint patrol team had successfully restored normalcy in Akure North, which had recently been a hotspot for kidnappings and killings.

He explained that Amotekun operatives, with support from neighbouring Local Governments, raided forest reserves and other criminal hideouts, leading to the arrest of 32 suspected kidnappers.

The suspects, he said, were arrested in Akure North, Akure South, Ose, and Akoko Local Government Areas over the past week.

They were smoked out of forest reserves and other areas notorious for these criminal activities.

Adeleye emphasized that the joint effort by all security agencies was aimed at flushing out criminals from their hideouts in both forests and urban areas, ensuring the safety of residents.

According to him, security operatives have been patrolling notorious hotspots, including Ago-Dada, Ago-Oyinbo, Ago-Ademekun, and surrounding areas, to maintain law and order.

“We want to reassure residents that they can safely return to their farming activities. The government has established a joint task force to stabilize the remote areas of Akure North, where these criminal activities have been rampant.

“Additionally, efforts are being made to open up access routes in these areas to ensure a swift response in case of emergencies,” Adeleye stated.

He further revealed that the leadership of Miyetti Allah had been invited to help identify and remove criminal elements within their ranks, ensuring that both forests and urban centres in Ondo State remain free of bandits.

Additionally, Adeleye warned that trucks transporting food from the North to the South should not carry more than five passengers.

He noted that security operatives had observed that many of these trucks arrive with hundreds of people who often lack clear destinations.

According to him, Miyetti Allah leaders have agreed to inform truck owners about the new regulation, emphasizing that security agencies at the State’s borders have been instructed to turn back any overloaded vehicles carrying large numbers of undocumented passengers.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

