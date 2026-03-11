The Ondo State government has banned commercial motorcyclists, popularly called okada, from operating from 7 pm to 6 am in the state, as part of activities aimed at checking insecurity rocking the state.

The Commander of the state Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who announced this, said that all motorcyclists who want to operate in the state must register with the Amotekun office in any of its 18 Local Government Areas.

Also banned by the state government were the activities of street traders and scavengers.

Speaking while parading 70 suspected criminals arrested in different parts of the state, Adeleye said the government has taken some strict measures to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

According to him, “The operational use of motorcycles within Ondo State is prohibited between the hours of 7 pm and 6 am. This restriction shall apply across the state except for security agencies and other persons of the category specifically exempted by the government.”

He said all motorcycle users and operators within the state shall register and obtain the requisite certification from the state Security Network Agency either at the headquarters of the Corps or the various local government commands of the Corps.

Adeleye said cart pushing has been prohibited in major metropolises. He said this measure was intended to promote public safety, ensure better traffic management, and maintain environmental order within urban centres.

Also, the government has mandated the registration of dealers in condemned iron scrap metals. Adeleye said all persons and businesses dealing in condemned iron scraps or related metallic materials within the state are directed to register with the government within two weeks.

Adeleye said: “Prohibition of the display of farm produce in unauthorised places. The display or sale of farm produce in any place other than the approved market is hereby prohibited.

“The Ondo State Security Network Agency, in collaboration with other security agencies operating within the state, has been directed and mandated to ensure strict enforcement of these directives.

“Residents are therefore advised to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities and comply with these directives in the interest of peace, security, and orderly development of the state.”

Speaking on the arrests, Adeleye said out of the 70 suspected criminals arrested, 18 were arrested for Kidnapping, 39 for breaking the law and order, 11 others for cult-related activities, two for violating the anti-grazing law, and human trafficking.