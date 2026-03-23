Insecurity: Olubadan Pledges Support For Vigilantes In 11 Ibadan LGAs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has pledged support for vigilante groups in the 11 Local Government Areas of Ibadan to tackle insecurity, kidnapping and other crimes.

The royal father made the pledge yesterday in Ibadan, when receiving executive members of the Bodija Estate Residents’ Association (BERA), who presented to him the maiden edition of Bodija Connect magazine.

The traditional ruler said the support would include financial assistance and operational equipment to enable the vigilantes operate to effectively secure lives and property.

He said: “I have held a meeting with heads of vigilante groups in the 11 local government areas, and I have assured them that they would be equipped so that they can secure the lives and property of Ibadan residents.”

Ladoja also assured the Bodija community of continued support in line with the vision of its founding fathers, noting that steps would be taken to ensure that commercial activities do not disrupt the peaceful living of residents.

Earlier, President of the association, Dr Muyiwa Bamgbose, said the presentation of the maiden edition of Bodija Connect to the Olubadan was a significant milestone for the association. He said the publication reflected the association’s commitment to community engagement, knowledge sharing and collective development.

Bamgbose stated that it captured key issues affecting the estate, including the Bodija explosion, heritage and aspirations for a thriving community. He also congratulated the royal father on his installation and prayed for a peaceful and impactful reign.

Bamgbose, however, drew the royal father’s attention to key concerns affecting the estate, particularly insecurity, road safety, environmental noise pollution, poor electricity supply and post-explosion support for affected residents.

According to him, residents are worried about rising cases of abduction in Ibadan and the need for stronger security measures, including the deployment of technology to deter criminals.

On road safety, the president of BERA appealed for the installation of speed breakers and other traffic-calming measures in parts of Bodija to curb reckless driving and avoidable deaths.

He also decried increasing noise pollution from clubs, lounges and some religious centres, saying it was affecting the peaceful atmosphere of the estate, especially for elderly residents. Bamgbose further decried poor electricity supply to the estate and called for the intervention of the royal father for you improvement.