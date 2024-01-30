Insecurity: Olubadan Condemns Killings, Kidnappings

…Promises Support For NDLEA In Drug Abuse War

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Tuesday, expressed worries over incessant killings and kidnappings across the country, asking the security agencies to urgently up their games.

The monarch made the remark in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media) Oladele Ogunsola while reacting to media reports of a series of unfortunate incidents bordering on insecurity.

He was particularly miffed by the gruesome murder of two Ekiti State monarchs and a nursing mother alongside her own mother who had gone for post-natal care of the younger woman among several others, maintaining that the news was not cheering at all.

Oba Balogun, who praised the security agencies for the reported feats recorded in the last two weeks, decimating the camps of the criminals and freeing some abductees, asked them to keep up the tempo, noting that the war against kidnapping and other threats against the nation’s corporate existence is a task that must be done.

In a similar vein, Oba Balogun who hosted the Zonal Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Zone 1 comprising Oyo and Osun States, DCG, Titus-Awobuyi Joyce Oluwatoyin, acknowledged the efforts being made by the agency to eliminate abuse of drugs in the country and Ibadan in particular with a promise to assist it within his capacity.

Olubadan noted that the evil effects of drug abuse could not be over-emphasized and nothing done to check the menace would be too much. “It is on this basis, that I appreciate all that you are doing and as requested, I won’t hesitate to give your agency my absolute and total support.

“As you rightly pointed out, a lot of visions have been killed and many glories buried untimely due to the effect of drug abuse. No serious community that looks towards a bright future would not join hands with an agency like yours to rid the community of such menace. You can count on my support and cooperation at all times”, Olubadan added.

He assured the agency of networking the members of his Advisory Council, the Mogajis and Baales towards achieving its set objectives of riding the metropolis of those connected with the menace of drug abuse.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, in her brief remark, told the Olubadan the resolve of the agency to wage serious war against the abuse of drugs, saying, “if and when a ritualist, who might have kidnapped somebody for ritual purpose is apprehended, it would take the grace of God and quick intervention of the police to escape lynching, but, those selling hard drugs kill a lot of people without notice.

“The agency is concerned and worried about the activities of those selling hard drugs in our communities because they are destroying a lot of futures.

“We have come to solicit your royal support as we intend to reach out to every nook and cranny of the metropolis to fish out the culprits. We want to plead for the cooperation of our leaders at the community level by helping in identifying the culprits”, the Zonal Commander added.