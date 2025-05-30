Insecurity: Olowu Reiterates Call For Support Of Nigerian Army

Share

Oluwu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun iii, has reiterated the call on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army in the face of daunting security challenges and emerging new trend.

According to the statement issued by his media office in Kuta on Friday, Oba Makama said the invasion of the country by various militias and mercenary has posed another threat to national security.

Oba Makama, therefore, urged all and sundry, especially traditional rulers, to ensure that their domains are safe and secured from these hydra headed terrorists.

“As we all know that the Nigerian Army is responsible for the promotion and securing of our territorial integrity which is the symbol of our sovereignty, we must all rally round them to ensure they succeed in this onerous task.”

Waxing philosophical, Oba Makama said: “To keep Nigeria as a one is a task that must be achieved” failure of which it will remain an ill wind that blows nobody any good.

“It’s unthinkable that Pakistan nationals will be caught training the Boko Haram insurgency on how to attack the symbol of our sovereignty, which is the Nigerian Army.

“They’ve also gone ahead to acquire weapons such as UAV ( drones) and latest military hardware to confront our army. We must ensure that all hands are on deck to defeat this deadly ‘monster’ before it’s too late,” the monarch added.

Oba Makama also commended the Chief of army staff, COAS Lt General Olufemi Oluyede for prioritising troops welfare and leading from the front.

