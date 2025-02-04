Insecurity: Okpebholo Assures Edo People Of Protection Of Lives, Properties

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has assured Edo people that his administration will collaborate with all security agencies to fight crimes and criminality in the State.

Governor Okpebholo who disclosed this when he received the new Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Betty Enekpen Isokpen Otimenyin, said his administration is ready to fight crime and make the state peaceful.

“We thank the CP for agreeing to work with us. She is a woman with the heart of a man. I knew her from several years ago in Jos, as far back as 1994. That was the day I promised her that when I became governor, she would be my Commissioner of Police. I trust her and know she can perform.

“I have been following her posting and today we are here and together. We will fight crimes in our State. Our business is to fight crimes and no better person to fight crimes than CP Betty Enekpen Isokpen,” Governor Okpebholo said.

The CP who commended the Governor for the vehicles recently given to security agencies, said the police will go all out to fight crimes in the State.

“The reason for my visit is to inform Your Excellency that I have resumed and am ready to work and ensure the State is crime-free. We appreciate your administration for presenting to us some security vehicles that will aid our operations,” she said.

