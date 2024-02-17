Insecurity: Ododo Urges LGA Chairmen To Sustain Fight

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has charged the 21 Local Government Caretaker Transition Chairmen, to sustain the fight against insecurity in their various domain.

The governor who went into a closed-door meeting to Marshal out more strategies in bringing crime and criminality to its knees, said his administration will build on the security architecture already put in place by his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

While addressing Journalists shortly after the meeting, the governor said his administration is poised to wreak more havoc on criminals troubling the peace and security of the people of the state.

According to him, all criminals who have chosen to remain in the state to disturb the peace of the people, should be battle-ready, or leave the state, as they will not have peace in the state.

He stressed that his administration will continue to provide every support needed to ensure peace and security in the state.

He, therefore, advised the people of the state, to always cooperate with their Local Government Chairmen and security agencies to provide credible information on any criminal hideouts in their localities.