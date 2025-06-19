Insecurity: Odesola Seeks Implementation Of 2014 Confab Recommendations

Share

Pastor Funso Odesola has called for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference to address the challenges facing the country.

The Continental Overseer for Continent 3 (South West, Nigeria and Middle East) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who is in support of the restructuring of Nigeria also called for an amendment to the Constitution.

The cleric made the calls at an event to mark his 65th birthday at the RCCG Continental 3 headquarters Dominion Cathedral. He bemoaned the security situation in the country and demanded action.

He said: ‘I am concerned that they (government) don’t call the people in charge of security to answer specific questions, as well address the people on what they have done and did not do. “When they want to address the people, they say ‘they have done well’.

“How well is the thing done and what is the detail? ‘This gives people concern and if the narrative will change, it will start from what people have been advocating for which is the changing of our Constitution.

“I still suggest that either they execute the national confab held under Goodluck Jonathan or they execute another one. “That paper was put aside and the few people gaining from the problems of Nigeria will not want us to address them.

