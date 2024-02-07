Insecurity: Obi Speaks On Obasanjo, Yar’Adua’s Presidency

Due to the severe insecurity challenges and food insecurity bedevilling the country, the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said the former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua government can’t be compared to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) who spoke during a panel discussion at the Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium of the Centre for Values in Leadership, CVL in Lagos advocated for more powers for state governors to effectively tackle the security challenges in their domains.

Highlighting the significant differences in how Obasanjo and Yar’Adua managed national security, Obi stated that the state governors were in charge of security in their respective states during their administration unlike what is obtainable now.

The Economic expert recalled that the former presidents authorised governors to act on some matters of security.

READ ALSO:

“There is always between one president and another. We cannot compare President Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency, or Umaru Yar’Adua’s presidency to what we have after.

“Under Obasanjo, the governors were in charge of security. I requested that every DPO (Divisional Police Officer) be removed and I had it.

“I took decisions on security with the authority of the President during late President Umaru Yar’adua and every month, there was a conversation between the President and the Governors.

“The governor has to be in charge of the state and be responsible.

“So, we need a President who is determined to give the governor authority to do something,” Obi said.