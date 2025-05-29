Insecurity: Obi Demands End To Killings

Share

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the recent surge in killings across parts of northern Nigeria, describing the bloodshed as a national tragedy, a “failure of leadership” undeserving for Nigerians.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, the former Anambra State governor expressed heartbreak over the persistent bloodshed in Taraba, Benue, and Kogi states, calling for urgent action to end the bloodletting.

Obi said: “The news of the continued senseless killings that have gripped parts of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi States in recent times is heartbreaking. Nigeria cannot continue like this. “This is not the Nigeria we deserve.

We must end this bloodshed. We must reclaim our humanity. A new Nigeria is possible. What we are witnessing is not merely violence. It is a failure of leadership and a gaping wound in the soul of our nation.

“I mourn with the good people of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi. I share their grief, and I feel their pain. But I also raise my voice because silence in the face of such horror is complicity. We need urgent action, not rhetoric. We need justice, not excuses.”

The politician further decried the destruction of lives and communities, especially the killing of vulnerable persons including children, women, and men of faith, describing the situation as a prolonged crisis that “shows no sign of abating.”

“The bloodshed is staggering, yet the response remains weak and muted. As homes are destroyed and communities torn apart, we risk normalising the unacceptable: mass killings, diplacement, and the collapse of law and order,” he said.

