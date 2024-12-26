Share

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the abduction of Hon. Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Onitsha North Constituency.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Hon. Azuka was on Christmas Day, December 25, abducted by unknown gunmen on his way to Onitsha, where he intended to celebrate the Christmas season with his family.

Reacting to the development, Obi, who is also the former governor of the state described the incident as a tragic reminder of the worsening security challenges in the country.

READ ALSO:

In a statement shared on his social media handles, Obi lamented the growing menace of insecurity, warning that if left unchecked, it would consume the nation.

“These merchants of terror are becoming emboldened in their criminal acts, and if not stopped, no one will be spared,” he stated.

He commended security operatives for their efforts to protect lives and property but urged them to intensify their operations to address the insecurity plaguing Nigeria.

Obi specifically appealed for the safe rescue of Hon. Azuka and called for the perpetrators to face justice.

He reiterated the need for collaborative efforts to combat insecurity, emphasizing that the safety of citizens should remain a top priority for the government and security agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us: