Insecurity: Obaseki Orders Vigilante Network To Resume Duties

Share

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed members of the Edo State Security Network to resume their regular duties in the wake of the deteriorating security situation in the State.

Recall the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) was suspended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun weeks before the Edo State 2024 Governorship election.

The governor in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the government after considering the rise in homicide and other violent crimes in the state would not fold its hand to watch things get out of hand.

The governor advised the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Umoru Peter Ozigi to ensure that sanity is maintained.

The Governor gave the directive after the State Security Council meeting on Monday.

“The government has noted that the current state of insecurity in the state would not be tolerated, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police is hereby mandated to ensure the restoration of order and sanity in the State.

“The state government restates its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the State. ” The statement said.

Share

Please follow and like us: