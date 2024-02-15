Insecurity: Nwoko Tasks National Assembly On Right To Firearms

…As CNPP Tasks President on Economic Hardship

North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has urged the National Assembly to make relevant legislations such as the right to firearms to further guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country. Nwoko, who is a member, Senate Committee on Defence, made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Abuja. He said insecurity in the country informed his decision to introduce to the Senate an amendment bill to allow civilians to own firearms. This is as the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) urged President Bola Tinubu to revisit Nigeria’s relation- ship with the Bretton Woods Institutions as well as sack members of his cabinet constituting a cog in the wheel of the progress of his administration through their clear unproductivity and sabotage.

Senator Nwoko, who gave details of the proposal he tabled before the upper chamber of the National Assembly, said the permission for self defence would, however, be dependent on stringent conditions and regulations such as a comprehensive training. His words: “This approach ensures that firearms are in the hands of responsible individuals who understand the gravity of such ownership and are equipped to handle these weapons safely. “Nonetheless, this approach necessitates a meticulous regulatory frame- work and oversight to prevent any adverse consequences and prioritise public safety above all else.

“My bill on self-defense and firearms ownership regulation, currently listed in the Senate awaiting its first reading, deals with this pressing issue. He further noted that it was also important that Nigerians joined the conversation on how to make the country safer, adding that it was wrong to leave it in the hands of governments alone. “I am pleased that the topic has gained national significance, sparking diverse opinions and discussions that predominantly fall into two camps – one in opposition and the other in support.

“Allowing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats. “However, it is crucial to emphasise that the initiative to permit firearm ownership is accompanied by stringent regulations and comprehensive training“, Nwoko said. According to the senator, a strengthened security system would minimse the challenges the country is facing in that area. “The persistent threats and violence have left many feeling vulnerable and defenseless,” he said.

He added that his proposed legislation stipulates the involvement of grassroots leaders and the police before certification is given. “The qualifications for fire- arm ownership must involve obtaining references from four medical doctors affirming men- tal soundness. “It must include endorsement from the Lo- cal Government chair- man for community validation, a traditional leader’s guarantor role emphasising cultural trust, and confirmation by the Divisional Police Officer to verify the absence of criminal involvement.

“These requirements aim to ensure a comprehensive vetting process, emphasising mental fitness, community support, cultural ties, and a clean record for responsible firearm ownership,“ he said. The CNNP, in urging President Tinubu to struggle through the hard path by rethinking Nigeria’s relationship with the Bretton Woods Institutions, added that he should also realistically assess the performance of his appointees and sack those constituting a cog in the wheel of the progress of his administration through their clear unproductivity and sabotage.

The CNPP, gave the charge in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, while reacting to the call by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the Federal Government to completely phase out petrol and electricity subsidies in the country in its Post Financing Assessment (PFA) report. The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria noted that restoring macroeconomic stability in Nigeria should come from homegrown policies and programmes as IMF solutions have never aided the country’s economic recovery. “IMF solutions have never aided the country’s economic recovery.

Rather Nigeria’s economic woes worsened every time Bretton Woods Institutions’ advisories were implemented in Africa. “While removal of subsidy, due to the attendant corruption that bedevilled its payment was desirable, it was akin to shooting down Nigeria’s economy by implementing subsidy removal policy without functional refineries for local production of petroleum products. “The call by IMF for the complete phase out of petrol and electricity subsidies in the country is a suggestion to the Bola Tinubu administration to inflict more hardship on already suffering masses of Nigeria.

“Has the IMF ever advised the United States and European countries on removal of subsidies on cotton, which has been detrimental to one of Africa’s leading cotton exporters, Burkina Faso? It is on record that in Europe in 2019, €38.2 billion was spent on direct payments to farmers and €13.8 billion on rural development, with a further €2.4 billion supported the market for agricultural products. Has the IMF ever spoken about energy and agricultural subsidies in the United State and the European countries? “We therefore urge President Tinubu to focus on homegrown solutions to Nigeria’s economic crisis and jettison policy advisories from the IMF and other Bretton Woods Institutions.

We equally call on Mr. President to sack all unproductive appointees and identify those who are engaging in economic sabotage, especially as regards revenue generation in the oil and gas sector, and relieve them of their duties to increase foreign exchange earnings,” the CNPP counselled.