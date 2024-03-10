Insecurity: Nwifuru Bans Tinted Glasses, Unregistered Vehicles In Ebonyi

Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State, has announced the the State Executive Order prohibiting the use of tinted glasses and unregistered vehicles, saying the development is prompted by the increasing number of insecurity issues in the state.

Nwifuru made the announcement while delivering a speech on Sunday at a special church service in the New Government House Chapel in Centennial City, Abakaliki.

In a signed statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, Nwifuru expressed sorrow over the deaths of four police officers in the state last Friday when they were on duty in the Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state along Hilltop Road.

The governor further disclosed that the attackers arrived in vehicles with unregistered plates and darkened windows.

The governor claims that after being chosen by the electorate, public servants have no reason to hide their identities in cars with tinted windows.

“I wonder why after asking people to vote me, and I will turn out to be hiding myself. I remember when I was a speaker, I directed my drivers to remove all the tinted glasses because I didn’t see why I should be hiding.

“Because of insecurity, people lost hope from going to farm. Security should be everyone’s business. As government officials, we must do something, we have all the intelligence about the activities of these hoodlums. And very soon, they will face the music,” he said.