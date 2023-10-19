Insecurity: NSCDC Tasks Religious Bodies To Intensify Prayers For Security Agencies

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called on religious bodies in the state to continue to pray for security agencies to succeed in the fight against insurgency.

The State Commandant, Elijah Etim Willie (PhD) stated this when he paid a familiarization visit to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger state chapter in Minna that the Corps needs intensified prayers to succeed.

While calling for more synergy to succeed as the new State Commandant, Willie said the Corps has regard for religious bodies and will continue to synergize with the Christian Association of Nigeria to ensure it achieves peace in the State.

“We believe in prayers, Nigeria believes in faith, we are a godly nation and the security agencies need the prayers.

“So, I have come to CAN to ask for cordial synergy and for them to back us up spiritually with prayers for a successful tenure and for the safety of our men who are caught across the twenty-five local government areas of the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna who was represented by his Vice, Pastor Ibrahim Ezekiel assured the Commandant and his men that the Body will continue to synergize with them and support them with prayers.

The climax of the visit was a prayer session for the safety of men, and the successful activities of the NSCDC and other security agencies in the state.