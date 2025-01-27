Insecurity: NSCDC Creates New Area Commands, Divisions In Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has strengthened its operational structure with the creation of seven new Area Commands and 11 Divisions across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Kwara State Commandant, Dr Umar J.G. Muhammed, disclosed that the creation of these new Area Commands and Divisions was approved by the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR and is part of the Corps’ ongoing efforts to fulfil its core mandate and statutory responsibilities to enhance operational effectiveness and service delivery across the State.

He added that the new development is to complement the existing Area Commands and Divisions, reinforcing the Corps’ commitment to strengthening its presence within communities and fostering collaboration in the fight against criminality in all its forms.

The newly created Area Commands are Area I, (Lafiagi), Area J, (Oke-Oyi), Area K, (Agbabiaka), Area L, (Patigi), Area M, (Kaiama), Area N, (Share) and Area O, (Ilemona).

The 11 newly established Divisions are Alagbado Division, Jebba Division, Kpada Division,

Ilupeju Division, Shonga Division, Tsaragi Division, Oro Division, Bacita Division, Lade Division, Agbabiaka Division and Amayo Division.

“The new Area Commands and Divisions have commenced operations, and I encourage the public to cooperate with the personnel in these offices as we work to eliminate criminal elements from our communities,” he urged.

The Kwara NSCDC helmsman reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Kwara State does not become a safe haven or breeding ground for criminals.

