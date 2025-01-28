Insecurity: NSCDC Creates New Area Commands, Divisions In Kwara

Share

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has strengthened its operational structure with the creation of seven new Area Commands and 11 Divisions across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Kwara State Commandant, Dr. Umar J.G. Muhammed, disclosed that the creation of these new Area Commands and Divisions was approved by the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR and is part of the Corps’ ongoing efforts to fulfill its core mandate and statutory responsibilities with the goal of enhancing operational effectiveness and service delivery across the State.

He added that the new development is to complement the existing Area Commands and Divisions, reinforcing the Corps’ commitment to strengthening its presence within communities and fostering collaboration in the fight against criminality in all its forms.

The newly created Area Commands are; Area I, (Lafiagi), Area J, (Oke-Oyi), Area K, (Agbabiaka), Area L, (Patigi), Area M, (Kaiama), Area N, (Share) and Area O, (Ilemona).

