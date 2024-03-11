Insecurity: NSCDC Commissions New Divisional Office in Kwara

As part of efforts to boost security in Kwara State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has commissioned a new divisional office in Ajase-Ipo town, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state. While commissioning the new office, Commandant Umar J. G. Mohammed disclosed that the NSCDC, under his watch, would step up efforts in intelligence gathering, especially at the grassroots and border communities towards combating crimes and criminality in the state.

He emphasised the importance of extending security coverage to the grassroots level in response to the current security challenges in the society, with the aim of safeguarding lives and property of the citizenry. He said: “The upgrade of the outpost to a division will greatly enhance our operational efficiency, resulting in reduction in crime and criminal activities within the community and its environs.

I assure members of the community that their collective efforts would yield positive results, as the corps remains resolutely committed to addressing insecurity in and around Ajase-Ipo and the state as a whole.” Commandant Umar, who lauded the efforts of His Royal Majesty Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, in ensuring the timely completion of the edifice, he also acknowledged the sponsor of the project, Prince Saliu Oniro Alebiosu, who donated the office building and a patrol vehicle, which, he noted, would significantly enhance the operational proficiency of the division.

In his address, Prince Saliu Oniro Alebiosu, said the new building signifies a substantial milestone in the safety and security of citizens, stressing that the facility would go a long way in assisting the NSCDC officers to effectively execute their duties. Also, His Royal Highness Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Alebiosu, expressed confidence that the establishment of the new divisional office, in collaboration with other security agencies, would curb crime and criminal activities in the community. The monarch assured the Commandant that he would, “continue to provide a conducive working environment for officers and men deployed in his community to enable them discharge their duties effectively.”