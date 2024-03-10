Insecurity: NSCDC Commission New Divisional Office In Kwara

As part of efforts to boost security in Kwara State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commissioned a new divisional office in Ajase-Ipo town, Irepodun Local Government Area of the State.

While commissioning the new office, Commandant Umar J. G. Mohammed disclosed that the NSCDC, under his watch, would step up efforts in intelligence gathering, especially at the grassroots and border communities towards combating crimes and criminality in the state.

He emphasised the importance of extending security coverage to the grassroots level in response to the current security challenges in the society, with to safeguarding lives and property of the citizenry.

He said: “The upgrade of the outpost to a division will greatly enhance our operational efficiency, resulting in a reduction in crime and criminal activities within the community and its environs. I assure members of the community that their collective efforts would yield positive results, as the corps remains resolutely committed to addressing insecurity in and around Ajase-Ipo and the state as a whole.”

Commandant Umar, who lauded the efforts of His Royal Majesty Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Barrister Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, in ensuring the timely completion of the edifice, also acknowledged the sponsor of the project, Prince Saliu Oniro Alebiosu, who donated the office building and a patrol vehicle, which, he noted, would significantly enhance the operational proficiency of the division.

In his address, Prince Saliu Oniro Alebiosu said the new building signifies a substantial milestone in the safety and security of citizens, stressing that the facility would go a long way in assisting the NSCDC officers to effectively execute their duties.

Also, His Royal Highness Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Barrister Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, expressed confidence that the establishment of the new divisional office, in collaboration with other security agencies, would curb crime and criminal activities in the community.

The monarch assured the Commandant that he would “continue to provide a conducive working environment for officers and men deployed in his community to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Hon. Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Usman Lade, representing the Governor of Kwara State, commended the significant strides achieved by NSCDC in the state and reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting the corps in fostering enduring peace across diverse communities.

Meanwhile, The Transitional Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area, Hon. Jide Oyinloye, expressed his delight at the development and praised the determination of the NSCDC in security management and the ongoing fight against insecurity in the state.

The event’s highlight was the presentation of recognition awards and commendation letters by Commandant Umar on behalf of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi Mni, OFR, to His Royal Highness Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Barrister Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, and the financier of the significant project, Prince Saliu Oniro Alebiosu.