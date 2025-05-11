Insecurity: Northern Govs Decry Rise In Insurgency, Banditry

Share

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, NSGF, has bemoaned the upsurge in insecurity across the region, especially in the North-East and banditry in the North West and North Central states.

Addressing the opening of the meeting of the Governors in Kaduna, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State, and Chairman of the Forum, called for a review of the prevailing security measures to stem the tide of violence.

Also present at the meeting were members of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, comprising the Emirs and Chiefs from the region.

The forum, which condemned the recent spate of violence in Plateau and Benue states, called for synergy among the federal, state and local security architectures to stop the killings.

They, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for some infrastructural development in the country and in the North, but called attention to some of the projects that have been abandoned over the years.

The Chairman said: “While we commend Mr. President for his sustained commitment to Nigeria’s security, we must acknowledge the recent setbacks in our efforts to combat insecurity and other social vices. The resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of the North East and the outbreak of violent killings in the North-Central, call for immediate review of strategies and greater synergy between federal, state and local security architectures.

“The state of infrastructure in Northern Nigeria remains a cause for major concern. While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the ongoing Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway and the AKK gas pipeline among many others, other projects like the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Kano-Maiduguri expressway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu expressway, which were awarded in the past, remain in a serious state of neglect.

“In the same vein, no state of the North-East was captured in the Federal Government’s superhighway project. We must therefore explore innovative financing options, including public-private partnerships and infrastructure bonds, in order to bridge this gap and lay a solid foundation for agricultural production, industrialisation and growth.”

On the economy of the region, he said: “The New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) was once the pride of Northern Nigeria and with proper restructuring, competent management and effective oversight, we can restore it to its former glory as a catalyst for regional economic development. The ongoing reform of the NNDC presents us with a golden opportunity to revive the economic fortunes of our region. While that has started, we must see to its successful implementation in order to actualise its lofty objectives.

“The Almajiri phenomenon and lack of job opportunities for our youth continue to pose serious challenges to our human capital development efforts. We must move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions that will take our children off the streets and provide them with quality education, vocational and professional skills. This requires coordinated action by all Northern states and partnership with relevant stakeholders, especially local and international development partners.”

Following last year flooding in some parts of the north, the Governors said: “As the rainy season approaches, we must implement proactive measures to mitigate the perennial farmer-herder clashes and address climate-related challenges like floods and droughts. Our states must work closely with agencies like NEMA, NIMET and other related stakeholders in order to develop early warning systems, offer tangible support and implement sustainable solutions, so as to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security.

“Let me at this point acknowledge the invaluable role of our traditional institution in maintaining social harmony. The wisdom and guidance of our traditional rulers remain indispensable as we navigate these complex times. We must continue to strengthen our partnership with them in governance and conflict resolution. I would like to assure you that this Forum remains committed to working and ensuring a constitutional role for our traditional rulers so as to make them be more effective in peace building and community development.”

The governors also expressed condolences to the governments and people of Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Borno and Yobe states, and the people of northern Nigeria over the recent tragic killings that took place.

“These mindless acts of violence against innocent citizens remind us of the urgent need to redouble our security efforts and ensure that adequate security measures are vigorously implemented for the safety of our people.”

He also said during last meeting, “the position we took on the tax reform bills engendered the reactions of a broad spectrum of Nigerians. I am pleased to report that through the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the National Economic Council, and in consultation with leadership of the National Assembly, we found a way forward that will lead to a mutually beneficial resolution of the matter.

“This demonstrates the power of constructive engagement and I commend Mr. President for his listening ear and commitment to inclusive governance. We recommend that, going forward, such collaborative approach should guide all matters of intergovernmental relations in the interest of the people.”

In his opening remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, stated that despite the diversity between the Governors and the Northern Traditional Rulers, the “two bodies have found a way of forging consensus on critical issues and marching forward as united platform. This approach has solidified Northern unity and garnered national respect for the Forum and Council. We must continue in this spirit.

“We have made progress on many fronts. But challenges remain. I urge us to hasten the development of a roadmap for addressing issues of security, peace, governance and development in Northern Nigeria. Additionally, we must follow up the roadmap with an implementation and funding strategy. We don’t have luxury of time. Our people want results.”

Sani also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his commitment to addressing the infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.

“One of Mr. President’s key interventions in our region is the long-abandoned Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Dual Carriageway. The road connects the Federal Capital Territory to about 12 states in the North Central, North West and North East Zones.

“It serves as a vital link for travellers moving between the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria. President Tinubu will go down in history as the leader who listened to the cries of the Northern people and took decisive action. We owe Mr. President a debt of gratitude,” Governor Sani said.

Among those present were Governors Dauda Lawal, (Zamfara), Umar Namadi, (Jigawa) Nasir Idris, (Kebbi) Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, (Adamawa), Kefas Agbu, (Taraba) Abdullahi Sule, (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni, (Yobe) Mohammed Bago, (Niger) Ahmed Aliyu, (Sokoto), Caleb Mutfwang, (Plateau) Dikko Radda, (Katsina), and Ahmed Ododo, (Kogi).

The Governors of Borno, Kwara, Kano, Benue and Bauchi were represented at the meeting.

Task NASS on State Police

The leaders rose from a joint meeting with a call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the legal framework for the creation of State Police to allow it take off immediately.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting.

The communiqué, which was read to Journalists by the chairman of the Forum, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said: “The Forum reiterated its support for the creation of the State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off.

“The forum acknowledges the critical role of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the northern region and the nation at large.

“The Forum commends Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria.

“The Forum resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors Forum to work out modalities of how to increase support to the Federal Security Forces.

“The Forum also resolved to strengthen peculiar local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges.

“The Forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders”.

