Insecurity: Northern Elders Urge FG To Apprehend Foreign Invasion Agitators

The Northern Progressive and Advancement Forum has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to take action against Nigerians allegedly agitating for foreign intervention over the country’s security challenges.

The group’s spokesperson, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, made the call on Sunday at the end of a meeting in Birnin Kebbi.

Yusuf said freedom of expression and political differences should not be used as a cover for statements that could threaten national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He noted that some politicians, particularly from Zamfara State and parts of the North, who previously benefitted from political positions, were now making divisive comments due to personal and political disagreements.

According to him, the agitators have recently targeted the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, downplaying his achievements and efforts to address insecurity.

“A highly placed politician from Zamfara State, already facing serious security challenges should be more concerned about providing solutions rather than fueling tensions,” Yusuf said.

He recalled the controversy involving the dethronement of an emir who had turbaned a bandit kingpin, Ado Alero, stating that the matter had worsened political bitterness in the state.

Yusuf also accused former APGA National Secretary, Abdullahi Shinkafi, of repeatedly criticising Matawalle without evidence.

The group described the comments by the politicians as harmful to national progress, especially since Matawalle was duly appointed by the President and is working to improve security.

“We call on the DSS and NIS to arrest Senator Kabir Marafa and Alhaji Abdullahi Shinkafi and seize their passports for making statements capable of undermining national peace,” Yusuf said.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting Matawalle with key responsibilities and praised the minister’s “remarkable contributions” to security efforts, including the rescue of kidnapped schoolgirls in Kebbi State, as well as earlier rescue operations in Chibok, Dapchi, and Yauri.

Yusuf further applauded the President, the military, and other security agencies for their ongoing successes in countering insurgency and crime nationwide.

The group urged northerners to unite and confront regional challenges through peaceful coexistence and socioeconomic development.