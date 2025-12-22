The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has debunked the existence of a terrorist group in Iwo, Osun State.

Oluwo described the report as false and unfounded, manufactured and coordinated by the enemies to discredit the security peculiarity and religious strength of Iwoland.

He said the venture to attack the truth that Iwo and her people represent will continue to fail. Oba Akanbi described Iwo as one of the most peaceful towns in Nigeria.

The report is a deliberate move to castrate the security muscle of Iwo by decimating the strength of Jaysu Security Network of the organisation.

Oluwo said those peddling such non-existent information are social media terrorists and bandits and threatened to take legal action against them.

The organisation in question, Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen, under the leadership of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, Sheikh Dahood Imran Molaasan, is a formidable group contributing immensely to improving the security architecture and academic excellence of the nation.

He said: “Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen has over forty schools, including a Private College of Education and orphanage homes. The security wing of the organisation has contributed immensely to curtailing insecurity in Iwoland and has contributed immensely to securing Iwo as the most peaceful town in South Western States”.

Oluwo stated the unprecedented achievements of the group in promotion of quality education and entrusting adequate security inspired him to honour and confer the title of the GrandMufty of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta on the founder, Sheikh Dahood Imran Molaasan.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads, “The media report of the existence of a terrorist group in Iwo is false and unfounded. Iwo remains the most peaceful town in South Western States promoted by the activities of Jaysu Security Network, an annexe of Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen under the leadership of Sheikh Dahood Imran Molaasan”

“Imran Molaasan is an international asset who has efficiently delivered international assignments. He is one of the foremost educational philanthropists, awarding scholarships to indigent students.

“Jama’atu Ta’awunil Muslimeen has over 40 schools in Iwo, including the College of Education and orphanage homes. The group was established over 20 years ago.

I do not know when contributing to strengthening the national security and academic excellence is termed as terrorism. No Terrorist can enter Iwo. Iwo is peaceful”

“In Iwo, Jayasu Security Network is the most trusted and active. They work directly with the Nigerian Police Force. They know the nook and cranny of everywhere. The police use them to effect the arrest of hardened criminals”

“One other peculiarity of Iwo is non non-existence of movement restrictions in the name of rituals. You can move freely in Iwo anytime, including midnight. Iwo is the freest town. You also can’t place a sacrifice at junctions in Iwo. Jaysu Security Network will arrest you should you try such. The enemies of Oluwo, Iwo and the unbroken toughness of Jaysu in defending the sanctity of Iwo are behind the lies. It’s all lies. No Bandit in Iwo and no Bandit can encroach on Iwoland ”

“I have put machinery in motion to effect the arrest of anyone peddling such rumour to discredit the most peaceful town in Nigeria. Those peddling such unfounded stories are social media terrorists and bandits.

“I’m assuring you, necessary actions shall be taken against social media terrorists and bandits whose job is to cause non-existent tension by manufacturing and spreading fake information”

“Sheikh Dahood Imran Molaasan was only invited. And as a law-abiding Nigerian, he honoured the invitation of the DSS. Every attempt to make Iwo vulnerable will be vehemently restricted.

“We know where the coordinated attack is coming from. Those distractions have failed and will continue to fail.