Insecurity: NLC Stages Protest In Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Other Cities

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday held nationwide marches to protest rising insecurity in some parts of the country. Despite a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and labour leaders on Tuesday night, the NLC proceeded with the protest.

The meeting, which was held at the State House, was attended by NLC President, Joe Ajaero; Imo State Governor/Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma; Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Monday Okpebholo (Edo) and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha. Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Ajaero said the labour union would reconsider its protest plans after reviewing President Tinubu’s input.

He said the congress team would regroup following a dedicated session with governors to evaluate next moves. But yesterday the union went ahead with its protest across many states demanding the government take steps to improve the security situation in the country. In Lagos, protesters converged early in the morning at the Ikeja underpass, carrying placards and chanting slogans calling on the Federal Government to end insecurity.

Some of the placards read: “Federal Government, No More Excuses and Rhetoric, End Insecurity Now,” while others demanded better protection for workers and the safety of Nigerians. The protest in Lagos was joined by several civil society organisations, with participants wearing NLC-branded aprons as they marched under the bridge, drawing the attention of commuters and passersby.

In Abuja, protesters gathered at the NLC secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory before marching under heavy security presence. Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) were deployed to provide security for the procession.

The protesters later moved towards the Federal Ministry of Finance as part of the demonstration. Ajaero, was among those present at the secretariat, alongside leaders of various labour unions and civil society groups participating in the nationwide action, including Omoyele Sowore and his Revolution Now Movement. Meanwhile, in Enugu State, the NLC chapter also commenced its protest against insecurity. The demonstration was led by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, who expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Chairman, Kano State Chapter of the NLC, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa has called on President Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, find a lasting solution to the persistent insecurity in the country.

The chairman made the call during the nationwide protest to present its demand to Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, for onward submission to President Tinubu. Even in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, which has been in the epicentre of insecurity, the Congress also held a protest march amidst very tight security.