Insecurity: NLC Laments Kidnapping, Killing Of Children, Workers

…Falana kicks against foreign invasion

As Nigeria sustains its battle against insecurity across the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has promised to declare a day of mourning in respect of workers that have been victims of the menace.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday during the 2025 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, specifically lamented the recent attacks and abductions affecting schoolchildren and workers.

This came as human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), kicked against threat of foreign invasion while calling on the Federal Government to protect Nigerians. According to Ajaero, “we cannot sit and watch bandits take over the country—never again. “The worker that was killed is a teacher. The children kidnapped are children of workers. We can no longer bear this.”

He said the NEC would take a strong position and demand answers on whether security equipment or leadership had been compromised, stressing that it would protest nationwide to compel the government to account for operational lapses that have enabled repeated attacks on schools and communities.

The NLC President announced that the Congress would soon declare a day of mourning to honour workers, students and other Nigerians who have been victims of kidnappings and violence, while drawing urgent attention to the government’s responsibility to secure lives and property. Ajaero also urged political actors not to overheat the polity, stressing that Nigeria’s history has shown that political instability often leads to national upheaval.

“If you lose today, you can win tomorrow. They should obey the rules of the game,” he advised. On his part, Falana cautioned against foreign interference in Nigeria’s security affairs, warning that calls for external military intervention pose serious risks to the country’s sovereignty